IPL's challenges in time of West Asia conflict

CHENNAI: The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on March 28 in Bengaluru. Actually, scratch that. The next edition of the IPL is a scheduled to begin on March 28 in Bengaluru but subject to how the situation in West Asia progresses over the next 10 days. In all likelihood, the defending champions, RCB, as has been customary, may have the honour of opening the league but subject to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) implementing the recommendations of the Justice Michael D'Cunha report following the stampede and the strategy during the victory celebrations outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

So, it's fair to say that the 19th edition of one of the world's richest sporting leagues is facing some headwinds as another season approaches. Outside of geopolitical factors as well as the issue around the Stadium -- some sources have suggested that the Stadium will receive the necessary go-ahead — other factors too may play a role. With elections scheduled to be held in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in the Summer, the officials can only announce the fixtures for the rest of the campaign once the Elections Commission releases the dates as well as counting (Assam, too, is going to polls but Guwahati may have already finished hosting its quota of games for the season by then).

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On Thursday night, Devajit Saikia, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), posted a facebook link on his X. It was a news item. It basically said the secretary was confident that the war wouldn't affect the IPL. His comments came just a few days after the chair of the IPL GC, Arun Dhumal, had told this daily that 'we are reviewing the development'. "Since this is an evolving situation, nothing can be said of now. But we will take a call accordingly."