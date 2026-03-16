For the longest time, I wanted Indian cricket to dominate, time has come: Mithali Raj

NEW DELHI: Mithali Raj said her dream of seeing Indian cricket dominate the global stage is finally becoming a reality with the men's, women's and junior teams winning major world titles in recent years.

In the past couple of years, the Indian men's side ended over a decade-long title drought by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup while the women's team followed it up by clinching their maiden ICC trophy-- the ODI World Cup crown last year.

India's dominance extended to the junior circuit as well, with the under-19 teams also lifting world titles in recent years, reinforcing the country's status as the powerhouse.

"For the longest time, I wanted Indian cricket to dominate and the time has come," Mithali said at the BCCI Naman awards.

"The last two-three years, Indian cricket -- men, women and the under-19 girls or boys, they've been doing immensely well. It's a proud moment as a former cricketer to see the growth of Indian cricket."

Mithali, along with former players Rahul Dravid and Roger Binny, was honoured with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award during the BCCI's annual function on Sunday.

She credited former BCCI secretary and current ICC Chief Jay Shah for playing a key role in the transformation of Indian cricket, particularly the women's game.