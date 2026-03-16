Picked Ishan for World Cup on gut feeling, sensed his X-factor, says skipper Surya

NEW DELHI: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav says he brought power-hitter Ishan Kishan into the T20 World Cup winning team purely on gut feeling, because he felt the Bihar batsman had the X-factor that could turn around matches.

In a podcast interview with PTI Videos on Sunday, Suryakumar was asked if he is a data-driven captain or gut-feel skipper, and what made him pick Kishan over Jitesh Sharma.

"It was completely on gut, little bit on data. It (the decision) was very harsh on Jitesh Sharma at that time because he was playing with the team for over an year. And he was playing, had he not been playing then the story would have been different," he said.

Suryakumar, who led India to the T20 World Cup victory on March 8, spoke at length about his career, the future of Indian cricket, and his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir and the squad.

He pointed out that his own batting is driven largely by reaction and instincts.

"I was also very sad when we had to pick Ishan over Jitesh. But we needed an opener who could fire at the top, so someone had to miss out."

He revealed how Kishan came into the squad: Suryakumar called the 27-year-old and asked "Chhotu, World Cup jitayega?" (Will you get us the World Cup?).

Kishan responded "Bharosa karogey?" (Do you trust me?) to which Suryakumar said "Chal kiya" (Done).