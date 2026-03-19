Vijay hopes for breakthrough in sophomore year

CHENNAI: When Delhi Capitals signed Andhra spin bowling-all-rounder Tripurana Vijay for `30 lakh during the IPL mega auction in November 2024, it became a day to remember for the entire Srikakulam district. Vijay had become the first from the district to get to the IPL. And since he did, his career has taken a turn for the better.

In the beginning of 2025, he returned with a 10-wicket haul against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy. After his first year in Delhi Capitals, where he had the closest view of top players but could not take part in a match, Vijay is set for his sophomore year in IPL. This year could be his make-or-break year. He scalped 24 wickets in the recently concluded Ranji campaign, in which Andhra topped Group A but crashed out to Bengal in the quarterfinals.

While he waits for his IPL debut, his family, it can be said, are still pinching themselves over the fact that one of them has made it to the big leagues. "It is still unreal right? Being a brother of an IPL player," said Tripurana Vinay, Vijay's elder brother. "From the start, he used to have a mindset of playing a higher form of cricket every time. Even if he has minimum chances he wants to do well in every single match to improve. He also thinks about representing India," he told this daily.