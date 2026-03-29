IPL 2026: Rohit's love affair with KKR continues

CHENNAI: When Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, there was a sense of cautious optimism amongst the MI faithful at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time winners are notorious for having bad starts in the IPL, and this time, that facet of the team has been spoken about more than before.

And it only grew as Ajinkya Rahane and Angrish Raghuvanshi — two Mumbaikars from different generations — take centrestage for Kolkata. First, it was the veteran in Rahane, whose place in the side and choice as captain came under the lens, who stepped up with 40-ball 67. Next came Raghuvanshi, touted as the future star from the city of dreams, who smashed 51 off 21 balls as KKR finished with 220/4 in 20 overs. Just briefly, it seemed like Mumbai were back in a familiar setting where they start the season with a loss thanks to two batting stars from the same city.

Then the arena saw Rohit Sharma, rather possessed. A leaner, meaner version of the 38-year-old took over the Wankhede in the way only he can, as he rushed to 51 in 23 balls. This version of Rohit underwent some significant changes in fitness post IPL 2025, including weight of around 15 kgs. He also took up an intensive fitness regime for three months, focusing on high-intensity endurance drills and working on core strength. And the transformation was evident weeks before he took the field for MI on Sunday.