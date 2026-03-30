IPL 2026: From playing alongside his idol Gill to going up against him, rise of Punjab Kings' Harnoor Singh Pannu

For someone who has come up the ranks rapidly during his teens, Harnoor's road to sharing the dressing room with Gill and being a part of Punjab Kings was not straightforward. After being a part of the World Cup winning U19 squad in 2022, Harnoor — he had moved to Chandigarh when it got the BCCI affiliation in 2018 — was not able to become a regular in the state team. So when the opportunity came to move back to Punjab, the youngster took it with both hands. "I think my biggest motto was to play the Punjab league. That was one of the biggest leagues in India. Even after playing in the U19 World Cup, I wasn't getting enough opportunities from Chandigarh. So I think that was the only reason," said Harnoor.

Soon came the opportunity at Sher-E-Punjab T20 Cup, where he shined and it paved the way for him to get into PBKS before the IPL 2025. While he still waits for his IPL debut, Harnoor learnt from the sidelines with PBKS and was able to implement it during the domestic season. "It's just very small things. Making sure to stay in the present and working in a smart manner. Quality work matters a lot to me now. That's the biggest thing. I have been quite involved in these breathing exercises. It has helped. One of the things would be the ability to bounce back. I think that's what differentiates good players from great players," Harnoor explained the change in mindset.

Hailing from a sporting background — his father Birinder Singh played age-group cricket, uncle Harminder Singh is a former Punjab cricketer and his coach and his grandfather Rajinder Singh was also involved in the sport — Harnoor has always had the support of his family through the tough times. After his first stint with PBKS, Harnoor finally bought his first car and shared a picture of it with his family on social media. The translated version of his caption read: "Those who taught me how to hold a bat, today I am in my first car with them."