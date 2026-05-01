Familiar rivals MI, CSK lock horns in must-win IPL match

CHENNAI: As the season crosses the halfway-mark, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians – two of the storied franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) are struggling for consistency this season. On Saturday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, both sides will be keen to take a step towards consistency.

After their eight-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans here, Chennai remained at sixth position with six points. Meanwhile, Mumbai were defeated by Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Wednesday (April 29) and languished at ninth in the points table.

One point of debate from the time the season began was the fitness of former captain MS Dhoni. He was ruled out for the first two weeks of the season due to a calf strain. However, that time has elapsed, but doubts still remain on his contention. CSK’s batting coach Michael Hussey provided an update on his fitness. "M S (Dhoni) is doing really well. Hopefully, he'll be back as soon as possible. I'm not sure if that will be tomorrow (Saturday) or the match after, but he's progressing well," Hussey said in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

Dhoni has travelled with the squad to Hyderabad and Mumbai, but is yet to make an appearance. The primary concern is his ability to sustain running intensity. "Dhoni has been working on his running speeds, which was probably the main concern. From a skill perspective, we're very confident in his batting and wicketkeeping. It was more about ensuring he can maintain good running power, especially towards the back end of an innings where quick singles and twos are crucial," explained Hussey.