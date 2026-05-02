Injured Amanjot, Kashvee miss out as India gear up for T20 WC challenge

CHENNAI: Injuries to all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam headline concerns for the Indian team as the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Saturday. In the duo’s absence, Chandigarh pacer Nandni Sharma has earned a maiden call-up, while Radha Yadav is making a comeback for the global event.

“Amanjot, she was our key player. Unfortunately, she is not available. She is away from cricket for the next four to five months. It was very difficult to find someone like her who could come into that place. But still we are trying, we have got Radha back in the side,” skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in a press conference.

Earlier, in South Africa, Harmanpreet had hoped that Amanjot would be back in the side to provide the necessary balance, but that was not to be, as the all-rounder is down with a back injury. As seen during last year's ODI World Cup, Amanjot, who missed the SA series due to injury, was crucial to the balance and depth of the side. “She is also an all-rounder who can contribute with bat, ball and on the field. It was very hard to find a replacement for Amanjot. We replaced her with Kashvee, and now, she is also injured. We replaced her with Nandni," chief selector Amita Sharma said, adding that she has confidence in the pool of players picked for the T20 WC.