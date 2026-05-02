Injured Amanjot, Kashvee miss out as India gear up for T20 WC challenge

CHENNAI: Injuries to all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam headline concerns for the Indian team as the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 was announced on Saturday. In the duo’s absence, Chandigarh pacer Nandni Sharma has earned a maiden call-up, while Radha Yadav is making a comeback for the global event.
“Amanjot, she was our key player. Unfortunately, she is not available. She is away from cricket for the next four to five months. It was very difficult to find someone like her who could come into that place. But still we are trying, we have got Radha back in the side,” skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in a press conference.
Earlier, in South Africa, Harmanpreet had hoped that Amanjot would be back in the side to provide the necessary balance, but that was not to be, as the all-rounder is down with a back injury. As seen during last year's ODI World Cup, Amanjot, who missed the SA series due to injury, was crucial to the balance and depth of the side. “She is also an all-rounder who can contribute with bat, ball and on the field. It was very hard to find a replacement for Amanjot. We replaced her with Kashvee, and now, she is also injured. We replaced her with Nandni," chief selector Amita Sharma said, adding that she has confidence in the pool of players picked for the T20 WC.
Kashvee, who is down with a knee injury, is expected to undergo surgery, raising questions over India’s management of their pacers. In their absence, pressure will be on Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Arundhati Reddy to deliver in England.
With the bat, the focus remains on India’s top four. How the likes of Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet perform will be crucial to determine India’s fate at the global event to be held in England from June 12 to July 5. India will have a one-week preparatory camp at CoE from May 10 before leaving for the three T20Is in England on May 22.
Even as the injuries continue to affect the balance, this has opened the doors for the likes of Bharti Fulmali and Nandni. Both Fulmali and Nandni had excellent Women’s Premier League (WPL) campaigns and are now being rewarded for the same. Fulmali has already played for India and made a comeback in Australia, while Nandni has earned her maiden call-up to the Indian team.
Playing for Delhi Capitals, the pacer from Chandigarh finished as the joint-leading wicket-taker alongside Sophie Devine with 17 scalps.
“Bharti has proven herself in domestic and WPL. She has helped win crucial matches. She is a perfect fit for the No. 6/7 slot that we are looking for. Nandni is also a proven performer in WPL and is among the top wicket-takers. Despite losing our top players, I am sure they will come to the fore, and we have good options in them,” Harmanpreet said.
The skipper went on to add that India wanted to put behind the ghosts of 2024, where they got eliminated in the group stages and build on the success of the ODI World Cup. “The last T20 World Cup, unfortunately, we couldn’t play well as a team. Keeping it in mind, we have been preparing hard since then, and we have tasted success in every series except the last one. Yes, there will be pressure and a bit of desperation, but what matters is how we prepare ourselves mentally for the big tournament and how everyone keeps themselves in the best possible shape. Whatever has happened is history. Now we just have to do the right things and keep doing it again and again,” said Harmanpreet.