Why RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar is standing out from the crowd

CHENNAI: Around the time Bhuvneshwar Kumar was delivering a masterclass in new ball swing bowling against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, R Ashwin had a suggestion. It's time to consider Kumar for India's T20 set-up.

When Ashwin's suggestion was put to the 36-year-old during a select interaction on Monday, the the Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer was all wit. "Yes," he replies on if he has any thoughts, "make Ash the selector (smiles)."

He may have deflected the question with wit and brevity but Ashwin's suggestion ought to be considered by the actual selectors. He's one of the main reasons why the table-toppers are on the cusp of qualifying for the next phase of the competition. With a win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday, they will go to 16.

In an era where the top-order have weaponised the powerplay, the seamer stands out. In an era where finishers have further showed what's possible in the death, the UP lad continues to fly the flag for the pace bowling union.