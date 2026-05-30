In a first, all Indian umpires to officiate IPL final

NEW DELHI: For the first time in Indian Premier League (IPL) history, the final will be an all-India affair as far as match officials are concerned. The experienced Nitin Menon and KN Ananthapadmanabhan will be the on-field umpires while J Madanagopal will be the reserve umpire. Virender Sharma is going to be reserve umpire for the summit clash between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
In fact, Indian umpires dominated throughout the 2026 season with 23 out of 26 hailing from the country. "It's a big thing for Indian umpires. When the IPL started in 2008, around 75 per cent umpires used to be foreigners. That per cent has come down to nearly 11 per cent showing the system the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has put in place to groom Indian umpires & the confidence shown by the board on Indian umpires in the last 15 years. It also shows the progress Indian umpires have made in improving their skills and how well they have grabbed the opportunities given over the past decade," Menon, who will be officiating as an on-field umpire in his eighth consecutive final, told this daily.
Menon is the lone Indian in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires while the remaining three are part of the ICC International Panel of Umpires. Apart from the trio and other Indian umpires, Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka) and Sam Nogajski (Australia) were the three overseas match officials this IPL season.
For Menon, the title clash might be a business as usual given his long experience of standing in 122 IPL & more than 150 International games but for the 56-year-old Ananthapadmanabhan the day will be a memorable one given its enormity. "It's a huge recognition. Getting an IPL final, one of the best tournaments in the world, standing on the field, definitely it's a huge achievement. I am thankful to God," he said.
The former Kerala spin-bowling all-rounder, who played 105 First-Class matches and 54 List A matches for the state, said he will have some butterflies when he steps on to the field. "Whether I will get additional pressure, I will only get to know that day because I have not done any final so far. Any game for that matter, whether it's a final or a league match, I have butterflies as I don't want to commit mistakes. When you walk in, it's there but slowly you know how to handle it. Having umpired for 20 years, now I know mistakes can happen but you have to bounce back. How to hold nerves, keep your calm, how to get your things done — that is important. For that, the experience (both playing and umpiring) will come handy. For me, having butterflies means I am motivated enough, switched on. That is an indication that I want to do well," he said.
Like Ananthapadmanabhan, Madanagopal too had represented his state, Tamil Nadu, in 33 First-Class and 37 List A games before foraying into umpiring. The former right-hand batter said the BCCI showed a lot of faith in Indian umpires by entrusting them with the responsibility. "Very happy and proud moment for all four Indian umpires, who are officiating in the final. Definitely, it is a sign of where Indian umpiring currently is and where it is headed towards. It's a very positive sign not only for four of us but the entire fraternity because it could be the start of many more good things that can happen to Indian umpires."
As the former Tamil Nadu player said, the 2026 IPL final may usher in a new era for Indian umpiring.