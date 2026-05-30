In a first, all Indian umpires to officiate IPL final

The former Kerala spin-bowling all-rounder, who played 105 First-Class matches and 54 List A matches for the state, said he will have some butterflies when he steps on to the field. "Whether I will get additional pressure, I will only get to know that day because I have not done any final so far. Any game for that matter, whether it's a final or a league match, I have butterflies as I don't want to commit mistakes. When you walk in, it's there but slowly you know how to handle it. Having umpired for 20 years, now I know mistakes can happen but you have to bounce back. How to hold nerves, keep your calm, how to get your things done — that is important. For that, the experience (both playing and umpiring) will come handy. For me, having butterflies means I am motivated enough, switched on. That is an indication that I want to do well," he said.

Like Ananthapadmanabhan, Madanagopal too had represented his state, Tamil Nadu, in 33 First-Class and 37 List A games before foraying into umpiring. The former right-hand batter said the BCCI showed a lot of faith in Indian umpires by entrusting them with the responsibility. "Very happy and proud moment for all four Indian umpires, who are officiating in the final. Definitely, it is a sign of where Indian umpiring currently is and where it is headed towards. It's a very positive sign not only for four of us but the entire fraternity because it could be the start of many more good things that can happen to Indian umpires."

As the former Tamil Nadu player said, the 2026 IPL final may usher in a new era for Indian umpiring.