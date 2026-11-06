Exactly 13 years after making his Test debut, Shami retires from longest format

CHENNAI: Exactly 13 years after making his Test debut at Eden Gardens against West Indies, fast bowler Mohammed Shami announced his retirement from the longest format of the game on Friday. The 36-year-old pacer made an announcement in this regard via an emotional post on his Instagram page.
The pacer, who was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, showed the world what he is capable of in his very first match as ripped through West Indies with a match haul of 9/118. Incidentally, it remains his best bowling performance. Shami played 64 Tests for the country and picked up 229 wickets. He is the sixth-most successful bowler for India in this format with former India captain Kapil Dev leading the chart with 434 wickets.
Shami, who plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, last played a Test match in 2023, the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, England. His last appearance for India across any format came in the 2025 Champions Trophy, which India won under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
However, he was overlooked by the Indian team management since then despite turning up regularly for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions. The repeated snubs meant he also took a dig at then chief selector Ajit Agarkar after his omission from the Australia tour for a white-ball series last year.
"I have said this before...Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," he told the media ahead of Bengal's Ranji match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. "If I can play four-dayers, I can also play 50-overs cricket. About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches." The remarks were a response to Agarkar's comment about lacking updates on Shami's fitness after the Australian squad was announced.
Ironically, the announcement came on a day when he was named in Bengal's 19-member squad for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I wore India's Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream — to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something,” the pacer wrote on Instagram.
“Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been a deeply special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. A heartfelt thank you to every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad,” he added.
Shami has taken 14 wickets in three matches in the ongoing Ranji season. Besides, he claimed seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, which preceded the Ranji Trophy.
He also thanked the Indian cricket board (BCCI) and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in his post. "A sincere thank you as well to the BCCI and the CAB for believing in my talent, giving me opportunities to grow, and playing a vital role in my cricketing journey. Your support and trust will always remain special to me.
"Even though my final Test ball has been bowled on the field, the pride of playing for India will always remain alive in my heart. Thank you, Test Cricket," he added.