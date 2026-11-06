Exactly 13 years after making his Test debut, Shami retires from longest format

"I have said this before...Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," he told the media ahead of Bengal's Ranji match against Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens. "If I can play four-dayers, I can also play 50-overs cricket. About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA, prepare and play matches." The remarks were a response to Agarkar's comment about lacking updates on Shami's fitness after the Australian squad was announced.

Ironically, the announcement came on a day when he was named in Bengal's 19-member squad for the upcoming 2026-27 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. “I am bidding farewell to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it. When I wore India's Test jersey for the first time, I had only one dream — to do something for my country. Since then, every wicket, every struggle, every injury, and every comeback has taught me something,” the pacer wrote on Instagram.

“Test cricket has not just been a format for me; it has been a deeply special part of my life. Today, with a heavy heart and countless beautiful memories, I am announcing my retirement from Test cricket. A heartfelt thank you to every teammate, coach, family member, and the millions of Indians who supported me on this journey, and who kept their faith in me through both good times and bad,” he added.

Shami has taken 14 wickets in three matches in the ongoing Ranji season. Besides, he claimed seven wickets in three matches for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy, which preceded the Ranji Trophy.