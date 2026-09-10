Gratitude, self-motivation and being an artist: How Mohammed Shami keeps himself going

"I’m always learning — that’s the right word," he laughed. "I constantly strive to keep learning. In conditions like these, you can’t expect much conventional swing, and the bounce was quite low. In Bengaluru, conditions favoured the bowlers far more, so coming here was a stark contrast. But that doesn't mean you stray from your basics. My approach was strictly about sticking to my line and length. I trust my line and length completely, and that's where I try to create wickets from. And honestly, if you can't exploit reverse swing in this kind of heat, what's the point?"

Though Shami makes reverse swing and short spell exploits look easier than most, it is not just fun; he calls it a tactical battle. He explains how one cannot go into first-class matches without planning and set up for individual batters as he did for Shaik Rasheed. "The real test is when conditions don't suit you. That’s when delivering for your team matters most. That’s when your skill is tested in its purest form. Whenever challenging situations arise, I want to put my hand up and deliver for the side. Test cricket is entirely a game of set-ups. If top-order batters are set, you cannot get them out without a plan. Wickets don’t just happen out of nowhere, especially on tracks like this. The plan was to keep taking the ball away from him (Rasheed), build that expectation, and then bring one back in sharply to trap him. That’s precisely how it unfolded," he explained.