INTERVIEW | 'The talent is evident, just need some belief': Hyderabad mentor Wasim Jaffer

Seven years after his retirement, his influence in the domestic circuit remains significant. After multiple coaching roles, (Uttarakhand, Odisha and Punjab), Jaffer seems to have found something unique in his role as Hyderabad mentor. It all began when Rayudu contacted the 10-time Ranji Trophy winner.

“It was something that I thought would be a good opportunity and a challenging thing to do: Looking after all age-groups, from seniors to other age-groups. As a head coach, you typically look into only one team, but as a mentor, you have to look through all the other teams and get to know all the players. So far, it has been quite challenging, but I am able to handle it, being at every place, watching the matches, watching the players, keeping data, and knowing the players when they play. So far it has been quite good, and I'm enjoying it,” he told this daily after the first phase of Ranji Trophy fixtures.

Jaffer’s initial assessment of the Hyderabad players took him back to a decade ago, when he joined Vidarbha from Mumbai. “There is a lot of talent, which is very evident. The club culture has obviously changed from what it used to be in the last ten years, but you can still see there are a lot of young players who are quite good. All they need is good mentoring. If your U19 team is winning trophies (Vinoo Mankad Trophy earlier this year), then you know that cricket is on the right track, because those are the guys who are going to take over the senior team in a few years.

"I somehow got the same feeling I had when I was playing in Vidarbha when I joined there. They were pretty much in the same state because they were all pretty good players, but somehow they lacked a bit of self-belief because they hadn't won anything before. I find the Hyderabad team is also in a similar line because they get themselves into a good position, but because they lack experience and self-belief, they don't cross the line,” he explained.