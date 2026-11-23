WELLINGTON: Former New Zealand skipper Jeremy Coney has slammed the Basin Reserve pitch used for the opening cricket Test against India, describing it as the "flattest ever" and criticising its "benign and bland" nature, which he attributed to the previous curator leaving it in an "average state".

The lifeless surface offered little assistance to the bowlers as India piled up 720 for 9 declared in reply to New Zealand's 368, before the hosts batted out a draw at 239 for 5 in their second innings, with the match witnessing a dominant display by the batters.

So, was it the flattest deck, he has seen?

"In a long time, a long, long time," the 74-year-old former Black Caps skipper, who played 52 Tests and 88 ODIs, told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

"This is a new group of groundsmen for this particular pitch. Apparently, they haven't had the best conditions after the last groundsman left. He left it in a pretty average kind of state, so they have had to work very hard to get this pitch ready. That's why they are telling me it is as bland as it is," Coney, a renowned radio pundit and former schoolteacher, said.

Coney, known for his plain speaking, did not hide his disappointment with the nature of the Basin Reserve pitch.

"This match, for me, has been slightly disappointing from the pitch point of view. We can't win a toss in New Zealand, so well done India...