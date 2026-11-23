WELLINGTON: India skipper Shubman Gill on Monday urged the ICC to revisit its ban on using saliva to shine the cricket ball, saying the Kookaburra has been getting softer very quickly, making life increasingly difficult for bowlers in unhelpful conditions.

Gill's comments came after New Zealand batted out 75 overs on the final day of the drawn first Test here, scoring just 120 runs for the loss of three wickets on a largely unresponsive surface.

"We are way past Covid times. There was a rule that you can't apply saliva to shine the ball. It's been 7-8 years now, I still don't understand why they are not allowing it," he said.

New Zealand finished at 239 for five, with neither side able to force a result after an extended period of attritional cricket.

"Our first ball, I think after 25-30 overs, the ball became very soft. I think they also complained," Gill said.

"We saw this in England as well. In the first 3-4 matches, we gave a slightly different ball in the Oval,"

The India captain questioned the quality of the Kookaburra, pointing out that a softer ball significantly reduces the chances of edges carrying to the wicketkeeper or slips.

"I don't know if the quality of the balls has come down or what happened. But in such conditions, if there is no help from the wicket, and the ball also becomes soft, then it becomes very difficult for the bowlers to take wickets," he said.