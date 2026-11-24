After a stalemate at the Basin Reserve, where only 24 wickets fell and the pitch gradually became slower and lower, New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is expects a better contest at the Hagley Oval, with the surface likely to offer more bounce in the second Test against India.

Mitchell, who scored an unbeaten 49 to help New Zealand save the first Test, said Basin Reserve surface had not behaved quite as expected, particularly after starting with a generous covering of grass.

"I think the nature of the base and surface at Basin Reserve is such that it usually looks pretty green at the start.

We probably didn't expect it to get that slow and low over the course of five days, but now we're here at Hagley and I'm sure there might be a bit of bounce in this one," Mitchell said.

The second Test starts on Friday.

Mitchell acknowledged the effort of India's bowlers on the final day, when they kept pushing for a victory before the two teams eventually agreed to a draw.

"Look, you could see the amount of effort they were putting in throughout the day. It takes a toll on the bowlers' bodies, and it's a big series as well. When they wanted to shake hands, we were both pretty happy to do so."

He also believes familiarity with the Christchurch venue will hold the New Zealand players in good stead.

"A number of us have played a lot of cricket at Hagley Oval over the last decade or so, so we know what conditions to expect. It's a beautiful ground to play Test cricket at, and we're all looking forward to it," Mitchell said.

The 34-year-old said the drawn Test gave both sides positives to take forward, although New Zealand's bowlers needed some recovery time after a demanding five days.

"Both teams will take a lot of positives out of that Test match. For us, it's our first hit-out in Test cricket for a while. I know the bowlers were probably a bit sore a few days ago, but they've got a few days' rest now to get ready to go again. So, yeah, look, it's only going to help us going forward," he said.

Mitchell also credited the team's collective resolve for managing to bat out the final day and deny India a victory.

(With inputs from PTI)