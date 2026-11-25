"For about half an hour, he explained me a lot of things and said only one thing that if I play 20 balls, the score will be a lot different. He also explained some technical things and that helped me."

Sooryavanshi said with the wicket being friendly for batting, he was able to back his game while not repeating certain mistakes.

"The mindset was to analyse the wicket, I looked at a couple of deliveries closely and the balls were coming nicely on the bat, so I backed my game," he said.

"It is not easy...in fact, even in my last domestic cricket match I did not score runs. My mind was a little diverted with what was happening. But I spoke with Yuvi sir who is my idol. You listen to all that your idol says carefully and I did the same.

"He told me a lot of important things, point-to-point, and later on I also watched the videos of my batting and I also felt that I was making a mistake at a certain point," he added.

Sooryavanshi said he is not a one-format player and has the control to modify his approach while batting as per the longevity of the format.

"When I was interviewed after the IPL in Ahmedabad, I had said that I can play all three formats and I can change my game as per the situation," he said.

"I have that control on my game and I was trying to play the game in that way only, thinking that it's a longer format. I tried to play for a longer duration.

"Even today (Tuesday), I had the same mindset but looking at the wicket, there was not much help (for the bowlers). If I tried to play my shots, the ball was coming on the bat and I backed my strengths," the left-handed batter added.

The prodigal talent made his debut for India in the T20 format earlier this year during a tour of the UK.