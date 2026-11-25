NEW DELHI: Australia and South Africa have emerged as the biggest overseas contributors to the IPL 2027 auction register with 53 and 40 players respectively, among 281 foreign players from 17 countries who have signed up, the BCCI said on Wednesday.

The West Indies are third in the list with 36 registrations, followed by New Zealand (25), Afghanistan (23), Sri Lanka (21), England (16) and Bangladesh (12).

Ireland have seven players registered and Zimbabwe six.

Among the Associate Nations, the USA lead with 13 registrations, followed by the UAE and Nepal with 10 each, the Netherlands with three, and Canada, Japan and Scotland with two each.

In all, 281 overseas players from 17 countries have registered, along with 939 Indians, taking the total to 1,220.

With 184 players already retained or picked by the franchises ahead of the auction, a maximum of 66 slots, including 25 overseas slots, are available to be filled.