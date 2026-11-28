CHRISTCHURCH: India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule on Saturday backed Rishabh Pant's high-risk batting approach, describing his dismissal against Jacob Duffy in the second Test against New Zealand as "one of those days" when things simply did not go the wicketkeeper-batter's way.

Pant has developed a pattern of attempting high-risk shots at crucial stages of a game. While the approach can take the game away from the opposition, it can also prove costly when it does not come off, as was the case against Duffy.

Pant, who scored a hundred in the previous Test, fell at a stage when India desperately needed a partnership, attempting to charge Duffy.

"He's a unique player. After scoring a hundred in the previous game, he's in good form. There is sometimes a pattern to his play where he takes his chances. Sometimes it works for him, sometimes it doesn't," Bahutule said at the press conference.

The former India leg-spinner sidestepped the question of whether Pant needed to respect the match situation and tailor his approach to the team's requirements.

"At that particular stage, a partnership was needed and unfortunately it didn't happen today. But he's somebody who takes the game away from the opposition when he plays positively and expresses himself.

"It didn't come off for him today, but it's just one of those days," Bahutule said, stoutly defending Pant's approach.

It was somewhat surprising that the spin bowling coach was fielding questions on a day when India's batting X-factor came under scrutiny, along with the team's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.