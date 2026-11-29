CHRISTCHURCH: Dhruv Jurel played the most impactful innings of his nascent international career but it was New Zealand who were firmly in the driver’s seat with an overall lead of 243 runs at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.
Jurel’s little over four-and-a-quarter-hour vigil fetched him an attritional 88 in India’s first innings total of 246, which did look improbable after the first 15 minutes when India were reduced to 117 for seven.
By the end of the day, New Zealand scored 133 for three with the peerless Bumrah (2/34 in 12 overs) returning among wickets by removing rival skipper Tom Latham and one drop Henry Nicholls (22).
While Latham played on, Nicholls got one that stopped on him and the leading edge resulted in the easiest of return catches.
Yashasvi Jaiswal took a one-handed stunner at backward point off Washington Sundar’s bowling to get rid of a set Devon Conway (51 off 97 balls)
Earlier, Jurel’s partnership of 46 for the eighth wicket with Akash Deep (29), 64 for the ninth wicket with Gurnoor Brar and another 19 runs for the final wicket with Jasprit Bumrah meant that India reduced the first innings deficit to only 110 runs. Rain is predicted on day five of the game.
The last three wickets yielded 129 runs for the visiting team, largely because of the 14 boundaries that Jurel hit. His judgement of leaving deliveries on length was immaculate and perhaps also a lesson for his senior Rishabh Pant on respecting the conditions.
For India, a chase of 325 is something that they would be looking at but first innings hero Akash Deep’s absence would certainly hurt them immensely.
Prasidh Krishna (0/29 in 10 overs) coming in as ‘Concussion Sub’ didn’t make much of an impact on the game.
Jurel's first fifty in a SENA nation came when he pulled Kyle Jamieson (2/59) towards the mid-wicket boundary and did his customary Army salute for his father Nem Chand, who along with Shubman Gill’s father Lakhwinder Gill was sitting in the Richard Hadlee Pavilion.
The hallmark of his batting was patience and correct technique as he got behind the line of the ball in attack or defence.
The shots square of the wicket and some played within the 'V' were a treat for the eyes.
On the third morning, with the Kookaburra getting old and sun beating down, it perhaps was the best day for batting.
The day started with the much-hyped all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (0) surrendering without a fight as he just managed to edge a quick outgoing delivery from Matt Henry (2/58) into the hands of Henry Nicholls stationed in the slip cordon.
However Jurel found a competent ally in Akash, who started with a flash over slips but then hit an eye catching back-foot cover drive off Kyle Jamieson. Jurel also found confidence to play his strokes as both farmed the strike.
Akash was finally dismissed when Nathan Smith (2/54) bowled one on the off-stump channel that bounced a shade more. The faint edge was taken by wicket-keeper Tom Blundell.
Once Akash was dismissed, Jurel had the double duty of not only scoring the runs but also shielding Brar.
There were two straight drives that certainly stood out. The first one was off Jacob Duffy (2/57) and the second one off Smith. He would take a single off either the fourth or fifth delivery of the over to give Nos 10 and 11, one or at the max two deliveries to face.
In the post lunch session, Brar was batting well and defending most deliveries before Jamieson got one to tail back in from fifth stump and he shouldered arms only to see his stumps shattered.
Bumrah also played his part but Jurel missed out on a hundred as he edged one off Jamieson.