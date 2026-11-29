CHRISTCHURCH: Dhruv Jurel played the most impactful innings of his nascent international career but it was New Zealand who were firmly in the driver’s seat with an overall lead of 243 runs at stumps on day three of the second Test against India here on Sunday.

Jurel’s little over four-and-a-quarter-hour vigil fetched him an attritional 88 in India’s first innings total of 246, which did look improbable after the first 15 minutes when India were reduced to 117 for seven.

By the end of the day, New Zealand scored 133 for three with the peerless Bumrah (2/34 in 12 overs) returning among wickets by removing rival skipper Tom Latham and one drop Henry Nicholls (22).

While Latham played on, Nicholls got one that stopped on him and the leading edge resulted in the easiest of return catches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal took a one-handed stunner at backward point off Washington Sundar’s bowling to get rid of a set Devon Conway (51 off 97 balls)

Earlier, Jurel’s partnership of 46 for the eighth wicket with Akash Deep (29), 64 for the ninth wicket with Gurnoor Brar and another 19 runs for the final wicket with Jasprit Bumrah meant that India reduced the first innings deficit to only 110 runs. Rain is predicted on day five of the game.

The last three wickets yielded 129 runs for the visiting team, largely because of the 14 boundaries that Jurel hit. His judgement of leaving deliveries on length was immaculate and perhaps also a lesson for his senior Rishabh Pant on respecting the conditions.