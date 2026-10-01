INTERVIEW | Everyone has their own story: B Sai Sudharsan opens up on injury, comeback, competition and more

After the two four-day games against Australia A, the Tamil Nadu batter will feature in the 50-over games against the same team in Puducherry. While he admitted that it takes time to shift formats, Sai Sudharsan said he is used to it by now having played in the Indian Premier League. "I feel that constantly doing that (adapting, IPL to red-ball, SMAT to Ranji) helps us to understand what are the important things we have to do when we come from IPL, or when we come from any white-ball tournament or red-ball tournament. If you see all the games in the international calendar, we'll be quickly changing from white to red, red to white. So I feel we have to understand as a batter to know what is important for our red ball and white ball batting and adapt and adjust fast," he said.

The 24-year-old has been constantly upskilling himself since breaking into the IPL with Gujarat Titans. Asked about the work he put in, Sai Sudharsan said it was about overall tactical development as a cricketer. "Its not something very specific about batting alone, but more about tactical approach on how we can disturb the bowler, how we can put pressure back on the bowler, and just make him feel that if we miss, we will try and execute it and put the pressure back. I'm working more on that and just fine-tuning the technique as much as possible," revealed the youngster.

From the time he entered the Indian set up, head coach Gautam Gambhir has been backing Sai Sudharsan and the youngster credits the former India captain for his learning as well. "Gambhir sir's mindset is unbelievable. He's very, very mentally strong. The way he looks at any game is like a battle that we must win. The mindset is very patriotic first of all. Maybe, you can take that learning. He's also spoken a lot about what it takes to win when the chips are down," the 24-year-old said.

The lanky left-hander, over time, has built a routine of his own and how he trains, especially when in Chennai. ''When I am in the city, I practice at Coaching Beyond. I bat a lot, maybe for five hours one day and two hours the next. The day after, again, I will bat for five hours. If I'm back home, I'll bat a lot,'' said Sai Sudharsan sipping tea in front of the pavilion at CAP grounds.