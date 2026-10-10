Ranji Trophy 2026-27: New captain and coach as runners-up Karnataka begin new chapter

BENGALURU: In the 2025-26 season, Karnataka came ever so close before finishing as eventual runners-up to Jammu & Kashmir at Hubballi. Before getting into what Karnataka can hope to achieve this year, it's important to acknowledge that this is going to be a season of change for one of India's most storied cricket teams. Former captain R Vinay Kumar, who was the man at the helm the last time they won the whole thing in 2015, will take charge as coach. There is also a change of captaincy, albeit temporarily.

The promising R Smaran will take over as skipper because Devdutt Padikkal, the incumbent, will be busy with national commitments. This arrangement could see Smaran taking over for at least the group stages because Padikkal is likely to be wearing India whites during the New Zealand trip as well as when Australia come calling early next year.