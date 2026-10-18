Gavaskar says Hardik Pandya irreplaceable, India should stop looking for like-for-like replacement

NEW DELHI: India tend to get carried away in their search for a replacement for Hardik Pandya, who is irreplaceable, and should instead look at players who can perform different roles, former captain Sunil Gavaskar said, stressing the need to strengthen the bowling attack.

Gavaskar said India should play at least four specialist bowlers, with the fifth and sixth options being all-rounders who can contribute with the bat, instead of compromising their bowling strength to extend the batting line-up.

"We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," Gavaskar said on JioStar after the fifth and final T20I against the West Indies was washed out in Bengaluru on Saturday night.

The series ended 2-2.

Gavaskar cited Naman Dhir as an example of a player who could fulfil a different role, pointing to the young batter's contribution with both bat and ball.

"Naman Dhir is doing that job. He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game," he said, referring to Dhir's unbeaten six-ball 24 in the rain-hit series decider, in which only 7.4 overs of play were possible.

"The takeaway from the series is that, in their bowling, they have to play with at least four regular bowlers. A fifth bowler and a sixth can be your all-rounders, somebody who can bat as well. Somebody like a Naman Dhir, who's more of a batter but who can come in and bowl two or three overs. Axar Patel, who can bowl his four overs."