‘Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me!’: Megan Rapinoe roasts GOATs for silence on sexism, racism

Patriarchy hates courageous women.

Try telling that to Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe of the United States. Not long after trading punches with US President Donald Trump, possibly the most powerful man on earth, the 34-year-old "is in business again."

Hardly three days after winning the Golden Ball for the best female footballer, Rapinoe has asked Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic -- three of the most celebrated footballers of this era -- to join her crusade against racism, homophobia and sexism.

Just like her shots on the football field, Rapinoe's words were spot-on, hitting where it matters. She questioned the iconic trio's silence on glaring socio-political troubles in football.

"I want to shout: 'Cristiano, Lionel, Zlatan, help me! These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football," she told France Football, the organisers of the Ballon d’Or.

The outspoken winger went to the extent of asking whether her male counterparts are "afraid of losing everything" if they talk about racism and sexism. But, she was clear about the respect she has for the legends as she went on to add that nobody can knock them off from history - no matter what.

"Do they fear losing everything? They believe that, but it is not true. Who will erase Messi or Ronaldo from world football history for a statement against racism or sexism?"

Rapinoe is far ahead of Messi, Ronaldo and Cristiano when it comes to activism and comments outside football. Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has Muslim roots had once said he had faced Islamophobia. However, he had sparked a controversy in 2013 by saying women's national team can't compare themself with the men's team.

Similarly, Cristiano Ronaldo was accused of rape in Las Vegas in 2009. But the Portuguese captain is vocal about the need to counter racism and had posted a message on Instagram after Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly suffered racist abuse during a game against Internazionale.

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has always been criticised for not making a statement ever on racism.

This year was just the second time that a women's Ballon d'Or -- voted for by 48 journalists -- has been awarded, with Rapinoe succeeding Norway's Ada Hegerberg.

Rapinoe was the star of the Women's World Cup on, and off, the field, winning the Golden Boot for top scorer, with six goals, and Golden Ball for best player.

She scored the opening goal as the USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final.

The feminist icon made headlines with her outspoken criticism of US President Donald Trump during the tournament and has led calls for her team to be paid the same as their male counterparts.

"It's been an incredible year," Rapinoe had said in a recorded video message.

"I want to say a huge thank you to my team-mates, the coaches, the US Soccer Federation, for all of the support to allow me to be who I am and do what I do on the field but also be the person who I am off the field."

Rapinoe was one of four members of the US side that lifted the World Cup to be nominated for the prize, along with Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan, who finished third on Monday. England's Lucy Bronze came second.