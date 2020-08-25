STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Champions League finalist PSG gets weekend off from French league 

PSG had been scheduled to play at Lens on Saturday evening but the French league postponed the game to Sept. 10 at the defending champion's request.

Published: 25th August 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

PSG's Neymar touches the trophy after the Champions League final soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Man

By Associated Press

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain got the weekend off from the French league on Tuesday to have more recovery time after losing the Champions League final.

PSG had been scheduled to play at Lens on Saturday evening but the French league postponed the game to Sept. 10 at the defending champion's request.

PSG already missed the opening weekend of its domestic season to play Bayern Munich for the European title on Sunday in Lisbon. PSG lost 1-0.

The league said Lens and broadcaster Canal+ agreed with the switch, and brought forward the Strasbourg-Nice game from Sunday to fill the slot.

PSG’s rearranged Sept. 10 game -- a Thursday evening -- will open its league campaign. The match is just two days after star striker Kylian Mbappé could play for France at home to Croatia in a UEFA Nations League qualifying group game.

Three days after playing Lens, PSG hosts Marseille in French soccer’s most intense rivalry.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PSG Ligue 1
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp