Mesut Ozil won't leave Arsenal before current contract expires, confirms agent

By Online Desk

Mesut Ozil is not going to leave Arsenal before his contract with the London club expires next year, the German playmaker's agent Dr Erkut Sogut confirmed.

Dr Sogut's statement brings relief to Gunner fans after there were speculations about Ozil making a switch to US-based Major League Soccer (MLS) with DC United.

The 31-year-old playmaker, who arrived at Emirates in 2013 from Real Madrid, was unsettled under Unai Emery. However, Mikel Arteta's take-over has reaffirmed the World-Cup winner's status as a regular starter at the club.

ALSO READ: Is Mesut Ozil coach Mikel Arteta's chemical X to resolve Arsenal gloom?

Ozil had played the full 120 minutes of the game when Arsenal was eliminated from the Europa League by Greek side Olympiakos on Thursday.

"He will stay until the end of his contract. There's no chance he'll leave," Sogut told media.

He said being a free-agent at Ozil's age is not a bad position to be in considering his form.

"He's 32 so he can still go and play in top-level football for the next two or three years," Sogut said.

Fondly called "the assist king" for his skill of creating scoring chances, Mesut Ozil has so far netted 44 goals for Arsenal from 253 outings across competitions.