Home Sport Football

Marcus Rashford six-week layoff may force Manchester United into short-term transfer fix

Marcus Rashford suffered a stress fracture in his back during a substitute appearance against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Published: 20th January 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LIVERPOOL: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he may be forced to look for a short-term fix in the transfer market this month to compensate for the loss of top scorer Marcus Rashford for at least six weeks.

The England international suffered a stress fracture in his back during a substitute appearance against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking after United's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, Solskjaer said Rashford's absence, allied to long-term injuries for midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, may force the club into action in the two weeks before the transfer window closes.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with a move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

ALSO READ: Liverpool gaffer Jurgen Klopp​​ says Manchester United will qualify for Champions League

"The permanent signings we are looking for, those targets are not going to change because we've got players injured for the next two or three months," said Solskjaer. "There might be some short-term deals we have to do."

Rashford's absence is a huge blow to United's hopes of challenging for a top-four finish in the Premier League and in three cup competitions.

The 22-year-old has netted 19 times in his best ever goalscoring season and is not expected back until after the March international break.

ALSO READ: Liverpool have not eclipsed Manchester United's greatest teams, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"He's suffered a bad injury," added Solskjaer, whose side sit fifth in the table, five points off the top four.

"It will probably be six weeks before you can get going and then he's got to get match fit."

News of Rashford's injury is also another concern for England manager Gareth Southgate with Euro 2020 on the horizon.

The Three Lions already have an injury doubt over captain Harry Kane, who has undergone surgery on a hamstring tear and will be sidelined until at least April.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp