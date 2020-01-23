Home Sport Football

Bayern Munich sign Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola on loan

Odriozola will bolster Bayern's defence, which has been left short on cover with Suele and Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Alvaro Odriozola has struggled for game time in Real Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.

Alvaro Odriozola has struggled for game time in Real Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

BERLIN: Bayern Munich have signed Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola on loan until the end of the season, the two clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Spain international will bolster Bayern's defence, which has been left short on cover with centre-backs Niklas Suele and Lucas Hernandez sidelined by knee injuries.

"We decided to comply with the request of our head coach Hansi Flick for reinforcements in defence and together we decided on Alvaro Odriozola," said Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in a statement.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid complete signing of Brazilian prospect Reinier

"We are very happy about his signing and would like to thank those in charge at Real Madrid for their very friendly and cooperative discussions."

The move helps both parties as Odriozola, who was signed from Real Sociedad for 35 million euros ($39 million) in 2018, has struggled for game time in Madrid, where Dani Carvajal is preferred in the right-back role.

Basque-born Odriozola, who has won four caps for Spain, was sent off in a 1-0 away defeat to Mallorca in mid-October and has not played in La Liga since.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alvaro Odriozola Bayern Munich Real Madrid Alvaro Odriozola transfer Transfer News
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp