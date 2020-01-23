Home Sport Football

Leicester City gaffer Brendan Rodgers eases Jamie Vardy injury fears

Jamie Vardy was forced to come off as Kelechi Iheanacho replaced him in a game where Leicester were leading 2-0 at half-time.

Published: 23rd January 2020 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 12:21 PM

Leicester's Jamie Vardy, left, and West Ham's Declan Rice challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Ham Utd at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy, left, and West Ham's Declan Rice challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and West Ham Utd at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LEICESTER: Brendan Rodgers hopes Jamie Vardy will not be sidelined for long after Leicester's leading scorer limped off during Wednesday's 4-1 win against West Ham.

Vardy was hurt while chasing a pass in the first half at the King Power Stadium.

He was treated for several minutes before trying to resume playing, a move which lasted just seconds before he again fell to the turf clutching his leg.

This time the 33-year-old was forced to come off as Kelechi Iheanacho replaced him in a game where Leicester were leading 2-0 at half-time.

ALSO READ: Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers confident Ben Chilwell and Hamza Choudhury have learned lesson

Vardy is the Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals this term and would be huge miss if he is out for an extended period.

But, speaking after the match, Rodgers said: "It is not his hamstring which is good. Hopefully over the next couple of days it will ease off and he will be fit.

"Jamie is a real talisman for the team but if we are going to have success it is about the team.

"He hasn't played for us in a number of games and the team has still played well but of course we want him fit and well. He is such a good player and we hope it is not too serious."

ALSO READ: Leicester City now have now won eight Premier League games in a row, Vardy scored in all!

Rodgers' side are third in the Premier League as they bid to qualify for next season's Champions League via a top four finish.

While Vardy has retired from international duty, his fine form had prompted suggestions England manager Gareth Southgate might try to tempt him back into the fold ahead of Euro 2020.

Southgate has been hit by injuries to strikers Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford in recent weeks.

