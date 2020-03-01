Home Sport Football

Tough one to take: Virgil van Dijk on Liverpool's first Premier League defeat 

Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. 

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk.

WATFORD: After their defeat in the Premier League this season, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk admitted it is a 'tough one to take' but insisted that they will bounce back.

"Be gracious in defeat! Well done to Watford. Tough one to take but we will bounce back. Focus on the next!!," Van Dijk tweeted after the match.

Liverpool, who were on a 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, witnessed a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

The manager Jurgen Klopp stressed that he is not interested in numbers and praised his team for their 'exceptional' performance so far.

"I am not celebrating a 44-game run, I don't know the number. I am not interested, but I know things like this are really difficult because the boys have to beat everything: each little pain, big time, each inner voice, each voice from outside, stuff like this, the influence from everywhere - you cannot lose anymore, you cannot do all that stuff," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"That's the world so we have to stay on track. What the boys did so far is exceptional, but it is not over. That is the only thing I am interested in, it's not over. We will go again, I promise 100 per cent and then we will see where it leads us to," he added.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. 

