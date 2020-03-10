Home Sport Football

At 16, Jude Bellingham got Manchester United contest Borussia Dortmund for his signature

England Under-17 international Bellingham was allowed to do a stadium tour at Old Trafford along with his parents on Monday. 

Published: 10th March 2020 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is the youngest player in the history of Birmingham City FC. (Photo | Twitter @BellinghamJude)

By Online Desk

Jude Bellingham is the youngest player in the history of Birmingham City FC. He made debut for the Championship side 38 days after turning 16 and become a first-team regular in no time, finding the back of the net four times for 35 outings!

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is on a signing spree, wants the boy at Old Trafford for next season alongside  Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial. But there is only one problem - Borussia Dortmund.

The German side is interested in landing Bellingham to Signal Iduna Park as their third big signing after Erling Braut Haaland and Emre Can.

England Under-17 international Bellingham was allowed to do a stadium tour at Old Trafford along with his parents on Monday. 

ALSO READ | Manchester United's Tahith Chong rejects Juventus, Inter Milan, renews contract

16th placed Birmingham had recently allowed interested parties to meet Bellingham though his current deal denies him to sign any professional deal until he turns 17. However, English media reports suggest that the swiftly intensifying race between Dortmund and United is likely to overturn this contract.

Although they want him to stay, Birmingham's estimated rate for the teenager is around £30 million, according to ESPNFC.

If a permanent deal is not possible, Solskjaer wants to loan him in January for the rest of the season while it is still unknown if his Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre is considering this possibility.

Manchester United are fifth in the league with 45 points from 29 games. They are three points behind Chelsea in the race to seal European qualification while BVB is four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with 13 games remaining.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jude Bellingham Manchester United TRANSFER WINDOW Football signings Summer transfer Birmingham City FC Borussia Dortmund EPL Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
India Matters
A Covid-19 Positive symptoms person who came from Netherland admited in Fever Hospital Isolation ward for Observation. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp