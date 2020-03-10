At 16, Jude Bellingham got Manchester United contest Borussia Dortmund for his signature

By Online Desk

Jude Bellingham is the youngest player in the history of Birmingham City FC. He made debut for the Championship side 38 days after turning 16 and become a first-team regular in no time, finding the back of the net four times for 35 outings!

Unsurprisingly, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is on a signing spree, wants the boy at Old Trafford for next season alongside Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial. But there is only one problem - Borussia Dortmund.

The German side is interested in landing Bellingham to Signal Iduna Park as their third big signing after Erling Braut Haaland and Emre Can.

England Under-17 international Bellingham was allowed to do a stadium tour at Old Trafford along with his parents on Monday.

16th placed Birmingham had recently allowed interested parties to meet Bellingham though his current deal denies him to sign any professional deal until he turns 17. However, English media reports suggest that the swiftly intensifying race between Dortmund and United is likely to overturn this contract.

Although they want him to stay, Birmingham's estimated rate for the teenager is around £30 million, according to ESPNFC.

If a permanent deal is not possible, Solskjaer wants to loan him in January for the rest of the season while it is still unknown if his Dortmund counterpart Lucien Favre is considering this possibility.

Manchester United are fifth in the league with 45 points from 29 games. They are three points behind Chelsea in the race to seal European qualification while BVB is four points behind Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich with 13 games remaining.

