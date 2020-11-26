STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diego Maradona was the 'greatest football lover': Michel Platini

Platini and Maradona played against each other at club level at a time when the Italian league was arguably the best in the world.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 09:09 PM

Soccer stars Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, Pele of Brazil, center, and France's Michel Platini pose shaking hands during Platini's jubilee at Nancy stadium.

Soccer stars Argentina's Diego Maradona, left, Pele of Brazil, center, and France's Michel Platini pose shaking hands during Platini's jubilee at Nancy stadium.

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: France great Michel Platini, one of Diego Maradona's fiercest rivals in the Italian league during the 1980s, calls him "the greatest football lover there was."

In a message to The Associated Press on Thursday, Platini added Maradona was "a child king. He was a bit excessive in all things, but the most important thing is that he was excessive on the pitch and it was beautiful."

ALSO READ: When Kolkata made America hater Diego Maradona feel like 'President of USA'

Maradona died on Wednesday from a heart attack, aged 60.

Platini, who is 65, and Maradona played against each other at club level at a time when the Italian league was arguably the best in the world.

VIEW GALLERY: RIP Diego Marado - The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'

Maradona arrived at Napoli in 1984, two years after Platini signed with Juventus.

Maradona, who scored 115 goals for Napoli in 259 matches, helped the club challenge Juventus' supremacy, winning its first two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.

ALSO READ: For Napoli fans, Diego Maradona's legend will always live on

Platini won two Italian leagues and the 1985 European Cup with Juventus.

In his last season there, he was runner-up to Maradona when Napoli won its first Serie A in 1987.

