Pele mourns Diego Maradona: 'I hope we'll play together in the sky'

Pele and Maradona, who often vie for the title of best footballer in history, had just celebrated milestone birthdays last month: 80 and 60, respectively.

Published: 26th November 2020 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 02:48 PM

Diego Maradona (L) and former Brazilian footballer Pele. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

SAO PAULO: Brazillian soccer icon Pele hoped he would "some day play ball with Maradona in the sky" as he paid tribute to the Argentine maverick, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

The only player, whose name was taken in the same breath with the 'King of Football', the 60-year-old Maradona died two weeks after undergoing a surgery to remove a blood clot in his brain.

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," Pele tweeted.

ALSO READ | Football legend Diego Maradona passes away at 60

Pele and Maradona had tremendous mutual respect and admiration for each other's skills.

Despite a 20-year age difference, the two were good friends for decades and are widely regarded the most gifted to have played the beautiful game.

