STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

UEFA ends cap on fan limits in stadiums ahead of Euro 2020

UEFA is also weighing if the 24 teams can have bigger squads than the usual 23-player pools selected for tournaments.

Published: 01st April 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Fans are socially distanced as they wait for kick off ahead of the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London stadium. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: Aiming to have more fans at this year's European Championship games, UEFA on Wednesday ended its own limit on stadium capacity for matches it organizes during the coronavirus pandemic.

UEFA said the cap on stadiums being 30% full, which was imposed in October, was no longer needed. Local officials have the ultimate authority.

“(T)he number of permitted spectators should fall under the exclusive responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities,” UEFA said in a statement.

A season-long ban on ticket sales for traveling fans was also extended up to mid-May, ending before the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul.

Fans have not been able to attend most UEFA-organized games this season in the Champions League and Europa League. National team games have been affected in qualifying for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup, plus last year's Nations League.

Euro 2020 kicks off after a one-year postponement on June 11 in Rome — one of 12 host cities around Europe. UEFA wants to finalize plans with each host city in April for how many fans they expect to allow safely in their stadiums.

Cities unable or unwilling to give UEFA the assurances it wants could be dropped from the project.

UEFA this month cited a “need to consider whether it would make sense to play without fans, or whether such matches should be reallocated to other venues.”

Dublin could be most at risk, with authorities in Bilbao, Glasgow and Munich also previously indicating they might need more time to decide on safe protocols as COVID-19 infection rates rise again.

Russian officials confirmed Wednesday that St. Petersburg’s 65,000-seat stadium will be filled to at least 50% capacity for its four games.

London will host seven games — three group games, a round of 16 game, plus the semifinals and the final — at Wembley Stadium. The other 11 cities are due to host three games in a group and one knockout game in the round of 16 or quarterfinals.

In another pandemic-related decision for Euro 2020, UEFA will let teams use five substitutes in regulation time instead of three. The five-subs rule is used by most competitions during the pandemic to protect players from injury in the congested calendar.

UEFA is also weighing if the 24 teams can have bigger squads than the usual 23-player pools selected for tournaments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Euro 2020 UEFA fans spectators
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp