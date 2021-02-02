Odegaard to Minamino: Five key attacking players signed by Premier League clubs in January

By Online Desk

The agenda of clubs during the January transfer window depends on their position, form and objectives for the season. Injuries are another critical factor, especially during this Premier League season, which is exceptional in many ways owing to the coronavirus pandemic, fixture crunch and fatigue -- many key players have been forced out of action for extended periods. Therefore, clubs eagerly awaited the window to address pressing issues.

While the lack of fit legs was seen in all positions, clubs were keener to bolster their attack. Here, we look at five Premier League signings who are set to bring more dynamism to their new clubs.

Martin Odegaard to Arsenal

By far, Arsenal's signing of Odegaard seems to be the deal of the January window. The Real Madrid midfielder became a popular name even before he signed for the club. The attacking midfielder's arrival comes after Arsenal let go of Mesut Ozil after a well-known fallout.

Odegaard will be expected to bring in some much-needed creative spark to Arsenal and combine with youngsters Smith Rowe and Saka to make the team more lethal.

The move comes after a disappointing run of games which saw the Gunners drop close to the relegation zone only to find some form later. But the club still needs some teeth in the attack ahead of their clashes with the big teams.

It was reported that Odegaard had different plans but a call by gaffer Arteta convinced him to move to London on a loan. It will be interesting to see how he is used.

Jesse Lingard to West Ham

Jesse Lingard's loan move doesn't come as a surprise as this season did not go well for the player. For long, his inconsistency and form were dismissed under the garb of his youth. The hope was that he will get better. But now the time has come for the player to go out and prove his worth.

With other players having stepped up at United, the West Ham offer was too good to refuse. This also comes at a time when United saw the arrival of winger Amad Diallo.

On the other hand, West Ham headed by former United boss David Moyes is currently in fifth place in the league table and will look to sustain their form. This indeed is a perfect opportunity for the player to turn around the season as he's likely to get regular game time.

Willian Jose to Wolves

Struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers has turned to a new striker in a bid to revive the club's form. With Diogo Jota leaving in the summer, striker Raul Jimenez out with injury and new signing Fabio Silva not filling their shoes, coach Nuno had few options.

IN PICS | Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings of January transfer window 2021

Midfielders Neto and Podence have done more than their share to get the points but the pressure has started. With no wins in over a month, a rejig is much needed now to save themselves from a relegation battle.

Mbaye Biagne to West Brom

Post handing over the management to Big Sam, West Brom are showing small signs of a fightback to get themselves out of the relegation zone. The team, which is second from the bottom, signed Senegal striker Mbaye Biagne.

The arrival of the player comes at a time when the club is starting to score more goals. Now, all eyes of the fans will be on Biagne to see if he will be the player to make them stay in the Premier League.

Takumi Minamino to Southampton

If Odegaard was the signing of the window, Minamino may become the best deadline day deal. After going on top of the league, the Saints have fallen to the 11th spot now.

With talisman Danny Ings back from injury, the club is looking to regain its earlier form.

It's well known that several current and former Liverpool players had played for Southampton and Minamino could just do himself a favour if all goes well now.

The Japanese attacking midfielder had very little game time given the competition at Liverpool and only scored a solitary goal.