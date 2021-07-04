STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Euro 2020: England players were decisive, ruthless all night, says coach Gareth Southgate

England had lost the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Croatia and now three years later, they would be playing another semifinal of a major tournament.

Published: 04th July 2021

England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent.

England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session at St George's Park, Burton upon Trent. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ROME: England head coach Gareth Southgate said the English players were decisive and ruthless all night in the quarterfinal clash against Ukraine at the ongoing Euro 2020.

Harry Kane scored a brace while Harry Maguire and Jordon Henderson registered one goal each as England thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the last 8 here at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. With this win, the Three Lions have set up a semifinal clash against Denmark at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

"We didn't want to take a backward step. We wanted to really grasp the opportunity rather than hope we might win or let fate have a chance to play its part. I thought the players were decisive and ruthless all night," UEFA quoted Gareth after the match.

"It's fabulous. I suppose it's still sinking in that it's another semi-final - three in three years. We want to go two steps further. I know what will be happening at home. It's lovely to see everyone on a Saturday night, beer in hand. They should enjoy it. It's been a long year for everyone. I'm chuffed the two performances have brought so much happiness to people. It's fabulous for our country - a semi-final at Wembley. Everyone can really look forward to that - it's brilliant."

England got off the blocks quickly as Harry Kane made no mistake in converting a lovely cross from Raheem Sterling into a goal in just the 4th minute of the game. After that, no more goals were scored in the first half, and as a result, the Three Lions went into the interval with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, England displayed its A-game and managed to score three more goals to eventually win the match 4-0. First, Jordon Henderson netted the ball into the goalpost in the 46th minute and four minutes later, Kane scored again to give England a 3-0 lead, leaving Ukraine search for all kinds of answers.

The final nail in the coffin for Ukraine came in the 63rd minute as Henderson got among the goal-scoring charts and in the end, England walked away with a 4-0 win.

