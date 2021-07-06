STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Copa America semifinal preview: Argentina trusting Messi to tame Ospina's Colombia 

Beat the impressive Ospina and Colombia, and Argentina will take on Brazil in Saturday's decider.

Published: 06th July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

Ospina

Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina blocks a shot. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BRASILIA: Argentina will continue to trust that Lionel Messi finds a way to overcome Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia to return to the Copa America final.

Beat the impressive Ospina and Colombia, and Argentina will take on Brazil in Saturday's decider.

The hosts beat Peru 1-0 on Monday and star Neymar ended a news conference by saying he wanted to face Argentina in the final.

Messi has been in Barcelona form, scoring four goals and giving four assists in one of the best  tournament displays of his Argentina career. The Copa America top scorer netted one and assisted his teammates twice in beating Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Ospina stopped two penalties in the shootout against Uruguay in the quarterfinals, was key in the 0-0 draw in regulation time, and plays a pivotal leadership role for a team that has scored only three times in the entire tournament.

Messi is seeking his first major title with Argentina, which has not lifted a trophy since the 1993 Copa America.

Colombia's drought is not as long, but its only Copa title was in 2001.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lionel Messi David Ospina Copa America Copa America 2021 Copa America semifinal Argentina vs Colombia
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp