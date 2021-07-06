Copa America semifinal preview: Argentina trusting Messi to tame Ospina's Colombia 

By Associated Press

BRASILIA: Argentina will continue to trust that Lionel Messi finds a way to overcome Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina at Mané Garrincha Stadium in Brasilia to return to the Copa America final.

Beat the impressive Ospina and Colombia, and Argentina will take on Brazil in Saturday's decider.

The hosts beat Peru 1-0 on Monday and star Neymar ended a news conference by saying he wanted to face Argentina in the final.

Messi has been in Barcelona form, scoring four goals and giving four assists in one of the best tournament displays of his Argentina career. The Copa America top scorer netted one and assisted his teammates twice in beating Ecuador 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Ospina stopped two penalties in the shootout against Uruguay in the quarterfinals, was key in the 0-0 draw in regulation time, and plays a pivotal leadership role for a team that has scored only three times in the entire tournament.

Messi is seeking his first major title with Argentina, which has not lifted a trophy since the 1993 Copa America.

Colombia's drought is not as long, but its only Copa title was in 2001.