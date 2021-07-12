STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Euro 2020 crowning moment for Roberto Mancini, Italy's renaissance man

It was his 14th trophy as a manager and first with Italy after falling short as a player with the national team between 1984 and 1994.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini speaks to his players during EURO 2020 final against England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini speaks to his players during EURO 2020 final against England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ROME: Roberto Mancini marked the crowning moment of his career on Sunday by winning the European Championship title with an Italy side transformed from the dark days of their 2018 World Cup qualifying fiasco.

The four-time world champions beat England 3-2 on penalties as the Euro 2020 final finished 1-1 after extra time at Wembley, with Italy claiming their second European crown, and first since 1968.

"It has not sunk in yet but we are delighted for the Italian public because they really deserve this after what has been a trying period. This is great joy for us," said Mancini.

It was his 14th trophy as a manager and first with Italy after falling short as a player with the national team between 1984 and 1994.

"I was very fortunate to play in a great side in 1990 and fortunate to play in a terrific under-21 team in 1988 but despite the fact we were the best team we didn't win it and lost both times on penalties, so I was due this."

In May 2018, few were in a hurry to take over from Gian Piero Ventura, after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years. 

ALSO READ: Southgate accepts responsibility for penalty 'gamble' in Euro 2020 final

First choice Carlo Ancelotti politely declined before Mancini, then coach of Zenit Saint Petersburg, landed his "dream" job.

Mancini had been coaching for 17 years, winning trophies with Fiorentina, Lazio, Inter, Manchester City and Galatasaray.

But his coaching career seemed to have lost a sense of purpose since leaving City in 2013 before the Azzurri hotseat became vacant.

His first job was to restore confidence in a demoralised side.

"At the beginning when he said we had to think about winning the European Championship, we too thought he was crazy," said captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The 36-year-old defender was at the San Siro in Milan in November 2017 when Italy lost a World Cup play-off to Sweden.

"But it's a dream which he slowly instilled in our heads until it became reality," said Chiellini.

The victory follows three years of reconstruction, carried out with the support of many of his former Sampdoria teammates, including former Chelsea manager Gianluca Vialli. 

The new-look Italy were without big stars, the bulk of their international experience centred largely around Chiellini and fellow Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. 

"He worked on the head, giving us back our confidence, enthusiasm, self-esteem," said 34-year-old Bonucci. 

"He's a man of few words, but he created a great group and he revived a team that was at their lowest in 60 years. With great serenity, he conveys calm and confidence," continued Chiellini. 

- 'Young, modern game' -

The statistics under Mancini have been impressive.

Just two defeats in 39 matches and an ongoing series of 34 games without defeat stretching back to September 2018. 

During the European Championship he broke the national record of 30 games without defeat set by former World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s, and is now just one behind the records of 35 held by both Spain and Brazil.

Before this faultless Euro, Italy had enjoyed a perfect qualifying run with 10 wins in 10 matches, and secured a place in the last four of the Nations League to be played in Milan and Turin in October.

They also won the first three matches of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

But beyond the results, the former Sampdoria and Lazio striker has built a modern team with an eye-catching brand of football.

A solid midfield of Marco Verratti, Jorginho and Nicolo Barella proved crucial to victory while remaining faithful to Italy's defensive fundamentals.

He has opened the door to players, with 77 called up in three years and 35 of them handed debuts.

Nicolo Zaniolo got his first call in September 2018 at the age of 19 before he had even made his league debut with club side Roma.

Barella, 24, and 23-year-old Federico Chiesa were among the architects of the European coronation, with the choice of Manuel Locatelli, 23, and Matteo Pessina, 24, also paying off. 

"I feel very proud, because it was not a good situation when I arrived. Everyone said Italy didn't have good quality players," said Mancini.

Decline had followed Italy's 2006 World Cup victory, with group stage exits at the 2010 and 2014 editions, despite reaching the final of Euro 2012 and quarter-finals in 2016.

For Azzurri legend Luigi Riva, on Italy's previous European championship winning team 53 years ago, the victory is Mancini's.

"Mancini has given the team a young, modern game, stamped his mark," said Italy's all-time leading goalscorer with 35 goals in 42 appearances.

"It is his national team."

Mancini now has plenty of time to continue shaping his national side for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with his contract extended before the Euro until 2026.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Italy Mancini Euro 2020 England
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp