STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Football

Southgate accepts responsibility for penalty 'gamble' in Euro 2020 final

Arsenal winger Saka, who had only made five international appearances before the tournament, saw England's final penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Published: 12th July 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

England's coach Gareth Southgate speaks to midfielder Bukayo Saka after their loss in EURO 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021.

England's coach Gareth Southgate speaks to midfielder Bukayo Saka after their loss in EURO 2020 final against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: England manager Gareth Southgate said it was his decision to put teenager Bukayo Saka as his team's final penalty taker in their shoot-out loss to Italy in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

The home side, playing in their first major final since 1966, lost 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley.

Southgate also brought on Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford deep into extra time specifically to take spot-kicks, and they also both missed as England blew an early advantage in the shoot-out.

"I chose the takers," Southgate told ITV. "I'm unbelievably disappointed not to go one step further.

"We decided to make the changes at the end of the game, but we win or lose together as a team."

ALSO READ: Euro 2020 crowning moment for Roberto Mancini, Italy's renaissance man

Arsenal winger Saka, who had only made five international appearances before the tournament, saw England's final penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, after Jorginho had wasted the chance to secure the title for Italy when his effort was kept out by Jordan Pickford.

"That was my decision to give him (Saka) that penalty," said Southgate, who missed the crucial penalty when England lost in the Euro 96 semi-finals to Germany on home soil.

"We worked with them in training. It was a gamble."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
England Italy Euro 2020 Final Gareth Southgate Saka Sancho Rashford
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp