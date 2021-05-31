STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news for Belgium: Kevin De Bruyne doesn't need surgery, set to join Euro squad

The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Published: 31st May 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 01:04 AM

Kevin De Bruyne injury

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is assisted after a foul by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger during the Champions League final. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TUBIZE (Belgium): Kevin De Bruyne does not require surgery after fracturing his nose and eye socket and will join the Belgium squad next week ahead of the European Championship, coach Roberto Martinez said Monday.

The 29-year-old De Bruyne sustained the injuries in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger while playing for Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday. De Bruyne had to be replaced in the 60th minute of the match, won 1-0 by Chelsea.

Martinez told a news conference from Belgium's training camp that the prognosis for De Bruyne was encouraging and that the playmaker will link up with the squad after a few days' rest.

ALSO READ | I'm going to be good again when I get my confidence back: Belgium's Eden Hazard

Martinez said he was not sure if De Bruyne would be ready for the team's first match of Euro 2020, against Russia on June 12.

The Belgian FA is expecting De Bruyne to be with the squad by next Monday, but only after taking tests to check his injuries are healing OK.

