Home Sport Football

Equal pay deal for US women's football approved by judge

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally.

Published: 12th August 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates with teammates scoring her side's 2nd goal against Australia in the women's bronze medal soccer match at the 2020 Olympics in Kashima, Japon.

United States women's football team, Image used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: The proposed USD 24 million settlement between U.S. women football players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs' goal for litigation: equal pay," he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution."

Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. The players sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The sides settled the working conditions portion in December 2020, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces.

They agreed in February to settle the remainder for USD 22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with USD 2 million to benefit the players in their post-football careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30 per cent of the common fund.”

The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. The federation in May announced separate labor contracts through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams.

Klausner told the USSF to send the players' lawyers a list of eligible players within 14 days and then gave the players' lawyers 21 days after that to notify eligible players of the settlement.

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the filing of motions for attorneys' fees and for final approval.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Equal pay US Soccer Federation US Football gender wage gap Gender equality US Soccer team USA women's football team
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp