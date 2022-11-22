Home Sport Football

FIFA World Cup: Saudi star Al-Dawsari writes name in lights

Al-Dawsari has won two Asian Champions League titles with his Saudi club Al-Hilal, and scored a crucial goal in the 2019 final to help them beat Japan's Urawa Reds.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:58 PM   |  A+A-

Saudi star Al-Dawsari

Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari scores his side's second goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

DOHA: Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari grabbed the world's attention with his match-winning wonder strike against Argentina on Tuesday but the winger has been a star in his home country for years.

The 31-year-old helped the Saudis to a stunning 2-1 victory over the twice world champions when he took out two defenders with a clever turn before rifling the ball into the net.

It was a typical piece of brilliance from a player who has long been known as one of Asia's best.

Al-Dawsari has won two Asian Champions League titles with his Saudi club Al-Hilal, and scored a crucial goal in the 2019 final to help them beat Japan's Urawa Reds.

VIEW PHOTOS OF THE MATCH

He was also named player of the tournament as Al-Hilal lifted the trophy again in 2021.

He has over 70 caps for his country and scored in the 95th minute to give Saudi Arabia a 2-1 win over Egypt in their final group game at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Al-Dawsari has served Al-Hilal with distinction, but he also got a taste of European club football when he joined Villarreal on loan in 2018 as part of a deal between La Liga and Saudi football chiefs.

He made only one substitute appearance in Spain but it was a memorable one, helping Villarreal come back from two goals down to claim a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid.

His goal against Argentina has now seared his name on the world's consciousness.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Al-Dawsari saudi arabia FIFA World Cup
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp