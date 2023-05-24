Home Sport Football

Brazilian protesters chant 'La Liga is racist' outside Spanish consulate

Vinícius, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated racist taunts since he arrived in Spain five years ago.

People protest against racism suffered by Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Junior who plays for Spain's Real Madrid, outside the Spanish Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: About 100 Brazilian protestors gathered outside the Spanish consulate in Sao Paulo on Tuesday to condemn the racist abuse of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior in Spain’s top-flight soccer league.

The protesters chanted “La Liga is racist” and “end with racism in Spain and in Brazil” for about an hour. They brought flares, banners and stickers that read “Vini Jr, I am with you.” They projected the words “it is not soccer, it is racism” onto the walls of the consulate.

ALSO READ | Iconic 'Christ the Redeemer' goes dark as Brazil stands in solidarity with Vinicius Jr

Former soccer player Claudia Rodrigues, 51, one of the organizers of the protest, said the idea was not to bring thousands of people to the consulate, which sits in one of Sao Paulo's wealthiest regions, but to act quickly and show the Spanish government it needs to act.

“Vini behaved as a warrior, a Brazilian man that honours our ancestors,” Rodrigues said. “Vini is facing racism in Europe. Regardless of financiers, sponsors, it is very important for our society and very important for young Black people, who look at them as heroes.”

Spanish police have arrested seven people accused of racially insulting the Real Madrid player. Three were detained in Valencia for alleged abuse against Vinícius in a Spanish league match on Sunday. Four were arrested in Madrid for allegedly hanging an effigy of the player off a highway bridge in January.

Representatives of several Brazilian Black movements read out loud a statement showing support for the 22-year-old soccer star. Drivers honked in support and chanted against the Spanish league from their cars.

The statement said Vinicius faced aggression “of the Spanish far-right that oppresses Blacks" and “Vini Jr. makes us proud."

"We will be standing next to him, with clenched fists and our heads high up.”

Spanish soccer officials also acted Tuesday, fining Valencia 45,000 euros ($48,500) and closing part of the team’s stadium for the next five games.

'Racist Spain': In Brazil, Vinicius's hometown shares his pain

Real Madrid star Vinicius gains more support as Spanish football again embroiled in racism​

