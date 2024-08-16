Newcastle manager Howe rules out 'silly' spending amid Guehi uncertainty

LONDON: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has insisted there's no chance of the Magpies paying "silly" money for new players after the club were linked with a move to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi.

British media reports suggested Newcastle have made at least four bids for England centre-back Guehi, rated at £65 million (USD 84 million, 76 million euros), ahead of the new Premier League season.

But even though Newcastle now have the backing of wealthy Saudi owners, Howe was adamant they could walk away from the Guehi deal if the price became over-inflated in their view.

"We have done many times in my time here, especially early on where there was very much a 'Newcastle tax' on any deal where when we would ring up, the price would double," Howe said on Friday.