Slot reveals Liverpool failed in bid to sign Zubimendi and plays down concerns about no signings

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool manager Arne Slot revealed the club failed with a bid to bring in Spain midfielder Martín Zubimendi, as he played down concerns about the Reds being the only team in the Premier League to not sign a player this transfer window.

“It's not always true that if you bring in new players the team becomes stronger,” Slot said Friday, a day before he takes charge of Liverpool's opening league game of the season at promoted Ipswich.

Slot, who is heading up a new era at Liverpool following the departure of predecessor Jurgen Klopp, spoke openly in his pre-match news conference about the attempts to sign Zubimendi from Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi, a defensive midfielder who helped Spain win the European Championship last month, would have bolstered what is widely seen as the weakest part of Liverpool's team.

“I said many times I think our squad is strong and it's not easy to find players who can help us or can even strengthen the squad,” Slot said. "Zubimendi was one of them, to be fair, but he decided not to come.