Fans of Kolkata’s big three football club come together to protest against doctor's alleged rape and murder

KOLKATA: Keeping their bitter rivalry aside, and braving relentless downpour, thousands of fans of Kolkata's 'Big Three' football clubs - Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting - came together to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, here on Sunday.

Unprecedented scenes were witnessed outside the Salt Lake Stadium as India defender and Mohun Bagan captain Subhasish Bose, accompanied by his wife Kasturi Chetri, and All India Football Federation president Kalyan Chaubey joined the protest march, "demanding justice" for the RG Kar victim.

"I've come here as a commoner. Justice is needed to ensure that this incident is never repeated. The culprits should receive proper punishment. We will continue our protests until justice is served," said Bose while his wife was seen showing a placard with 'We want justice. Justice for RG Kar'.

"For the first time, fans of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting have come together to fight for justice. I am grateful to everyone. This fight is not just for Bengal but for the entire country."

Bose continued: "Together, we will fight so that no one dares to commit such a heinous act again. I'm a footballer, and the ground means everything to me. But if our mothers and sisters don't feel safe in our state or country, there is nothing more important than addressing that.”

"We all have to come together and fight for their safety. We must protect them and show them respect. I'm here as a common person, without any political affiliation," he added.