Violence erupted outside Salt Lake stadium after Durand Cup derby match cancellation

KOLKATA: Violence erupted outside Salt Lake stadium after the derby match of the Durand Cup was cancelled. The supporters went outside the stadium and claimed that they did not get any prior information about the cancellation of the match and what prompted it to stall.

Supporters said that the match was deliberately cancelled as the police were not able to provide security during the match. Police cordoned off the area and many supporters were taken into police custody as they were trying to break the barricade.

This is the first time after the match was cancelled and the supporters of the rival clubs have come together to hold a joint protest against the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case in front of the stadium.

Before the derby match was cancelled, supporters of both clubs had planned to show their protest by shouting “justice” during the match.

Tournament organisers are now planning to shift the tournament to Jamshedpur.