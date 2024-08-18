Violence erupted outside Salt Lake stadium after Durand Cup derby match cancellation

KOLKATA: Violence erupted outside Salt Lake stadium after the derby match of the Durand Cup was cancelled. The supporters went outside the stadium and claimed that they did not get any prior information about the cancellation of the match and what prompted it to stall.
Supporters said that the match was deliberately cancelled as the police were not able to provide security during the match. Police cordoned off the area and many supporters were taken into police custody as they were trying to break the barricade.
This is the first time after the match was cancelled and the supporters of the rival clubs have come together to hold a joint protest against the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case in front of the stadium.
Before the derby match was cancelled, supporters of both clubs had planned to show their protest by shouting “justice” during the match.
Tournament organisers are now planning to shift the tournament to Jamshedpur.
A supporter of the Mohan Began club said “We want justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered at a state-run medical college. Till now no significant arrests have been made. We want justice for the rape victim.”
“Why are police trying to take us in a police van? We are protesting against the incident,” said Sambhu Roy an East Bengal supporter.
Supporters of both clubs raised slogans like” Chingri-Elish Ek Ee Swar” (whoever likes Prawn and whoever likes Hilsa our voices are the same).
“On behalf of the Durand Cup Organising Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024, at 7 pm, stands abandoned,” read the official media release from the tournament committee.
“This office has been informed by the police that they are unable to provide security cover for the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal scheduled at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday, August 18, 2024,” the release further read.
The highly anticipated Kolkata derby match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in the Durand Cup was called off. Scheduled to be held on Sunday evening at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, the cancellation was announced by the Durand Cup organising committee on Saturday afternoon.
The announcement disappointed fans who were eagerly awaiting this fierce rivalry, often considered the crown jewel of Bengali football.