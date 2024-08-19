Germany captain Gundogan announces retirement from international football

BERLIN: Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan announced his retirement from international football on Monday after leading his country at Euro 2024, citing "a certain tiredness" both physically and mentally.

"After a few weeks of reflection, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career," Gundogan wrote on social media.

"I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country - a number that I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011."

His retirement follows those of Toni Kroos and Thomas Mueller. Kroos hung up his boots for good after Euro 2024, while Mueller called time on his Germany career last month.