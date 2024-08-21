Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer retires from international duty

He shone at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and was named as the tournament's best goalkeeper as Germany won the trophy for the fourth time.

Known as the archetypal 'sweeper-keeper' of the modern era, Neuer revolutionised the position, often venturing far from his penalty box to snuff out attacks while possessing skills with his feet usually reserved for outfield players.

Neuer revealed he had made the announcement after discussions with his family, as well as a comprehensive conversation with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann on Wednesday morning.

He said he planned to "concentrate fully" on playing for Bayern, with whom he has won two Champions Leagues and 11 Bundesliga titles.

This season's Champions League final will take place at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Neuer broke his leg in a skiing accident in December 2022 and only returned to the Germany squad just ahead of Euro 2024 on home soil, reclaiming his role as first choice.

He was criticised before Euro 2024 after a series of mistakes at club and international level, but impressed at the tournament.