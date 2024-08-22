Cash-strapped Barcelona sheds players one year after their arrival

BARCELONA: If trying to compete with Real Madrid and newly arrived Kylian Mbappé wasn’t daunting enough, now Hansi Flick's Barcelona squad is being thinned out by departures.

Barcelona looks set to lose both Ilkay Gundogan and Vitor Roque in the coming days - or even hours - with both players reportedly close to exits.

Gundogan appears set on returning to Manchester City a year after the midfielder left the serial winners to start a new chapter in Spain. That could be cut short because of Barcelona’s need to trim its salary burden, leaving the team without one of its top playmakers from last season.

Roque is also reportedly close to leaving on loan for Real Betis, although Portugal's Sporting has apparently made inquiries. The young Brazilian forward cost Barcelona a 30-million-euro (USD 33-million) transfer last summer. He arrived in the winter transfer market but never earned consistent playing minutes despite the significant investment made to sign him.

When their exits are made official, it will confirm that the club’s efforts last summer to strengthen the squad turned out to be makeshift moves.